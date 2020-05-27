Although schools were working remotely, Bowling Green High School’s annual Senior Studio Art Show is still on.
This year BGHS created a virtual art show displaying the 12 senior artists’ works, candids from their four years and bios of the artists.
The front slide has an image of each senior and their names. The faces on the front slide are works each student created to represent their personality and style.
These faces will be added to the Senior Studio mural that hangs in the hallway at the high school.
Here is the link for the show: https://youtu.be/hPGcy1p9elE
Seniors in the art show are Abby Bock, Emma Diegel, Sarah Gilbert, Sophia Hachtel, Aurora Kazmaier, Luke Kobylski, Louise Mantel, Nile Peterson, Amanda Schall, Anne Weaver, Hallie Webb and Madison Westfall.
Art teachers also made videos to showcase elementary, middle school and high school artwork to share with the district and community.
Those links are:
Elementary: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vDGXXPsRd38&feature=youtu.be
Middle school and beginning art: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ySysCi87nzQ&feature=youtu.be
High school:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a43y4XDFAfQ&feature=youtu.be