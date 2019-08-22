BG's Evie Van Vorhis sings at fairs

Evie Van Vorhis, a 10-year-old from Bowling Green, will be performing a 30-minute religious concert on Aug. 30 at 6:30 p.m. at the Fulton County Fair’s Christian Music Ministries and on Aug. 31 at 4:15 p.m. at the Hancock County Fair Gospel Pavilion.
Van Vorhis has been sharing her vocal talent since age 4. She is the youngest soloist with the Toledo Symphony Orchestra and has performed at many Northwest Ohio county fairs and nursing homes. She also sings the National Anthem at Ohio State University games.