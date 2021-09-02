Chalk Walk is located in the Teen Arts area.

Chalk murals created by young artists create a vibrant streetscape designed to represent each year’s theme.

2021 Theme: Art Fills the Distance

Location: Teen Arts area on south Main Street near Washington Street.

Chalk Walk Hours

Chalk Artist: Saturday 9-11 a.m.

Student Murals: Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Awards will be Saturday, after the creations are made.

Awards will be given to high school art departments.

1st Place: $600

2nd Place: $300

3rd Prize: $150

Additional entries will each receive $50 for participation.

Register at https://www.blackswampfest.org/forms/chalk-walk-registration/.

