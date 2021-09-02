Chalk Walk is located in the Teen Arts area.
Chalk murals created by young artists create a vibrant streetscape designed to represent each year’s theme.
2021 Theme: Art Fills the Distance
Location: Teen Arts area on south Main Street near Washington Street.
Chalk Walk Hours
Chalk Artist: Saturday 9-11 a.m.
Student Murals: Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Awards will be Saturday, after the creations are made.
Awards will be given to high school art departments.
1st Place: $600
2nd Place: $300
3rd Prize: $150
Additional entries will each receive $50 for participation.