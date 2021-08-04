Grant Flick, with Hannah O’Brien, will do an outdoor concert on the porch in Bowling Green.
The performance will be done at the home of Mary Dennis at 161 Eberly Ave. on Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the music from the lawns and driveways surrounding the porch.
This is a one-time porch concert like those that were hosted on Eberly Avenue during the pandemic last summer and fall. It is a preview of Porch Fest, which will be held on Eberly Avenue on Aug. 28 from 2-5 p.m. Six bands will perform on porches and in a garage on that street.
There is no charge, but tips for the musicians are welcome.
Flick is an absolutely multi-instrumentalist. He will be playing an instrument that is rarely seen, a nyckelharpa, and may also play some other instruments.