A new art gallery has opened in downtown Bowling Green.
Andrew Gilliatt, Gallery 131 founder, is a professor at Bowling Green State University in the art department.
Gilliatt isn’t charging commission. All the sales go directly to the artists.
“That’s because as much as I think there’s an appetite for a gallery, I don’t know that, until we start doing things,” Gilliattsaid. “That’s why, if someone wants to do something in here and get eyeballs in here, I’m all for it.”
He decided to invest in the the gallery because Bowling Green didn’t have one. The opening reception is on Saturday.
“I thought it would be great if we had a place downtown where young emerging artists and students could have a place to show work, so I took over the space — and the pandemic happened,” Gilliatt said.
It was January 2020, just before the pandemic, when Gilliatt secured the space. It may seem like the location was a gallery, and that is because it was. A friend had previously had an art space in the location.
“It was a blessing in disguise. For the first time in 15 years I didn’t have a studio to work in. So I was able to work out of here and explore some things I might now have otherwise, and the pandemic happening actually gave me the opportunity to spruce the place up a little,” Gilliatt said. “It gave me a place to work and allowed me to flex my creative muscle and fix this place up.”
Some of that ceramic work is on display, and available for sale. He works with striking colors and patterns, some unexpected.
“I’m in ceramics and I teach ceramics at the university. It’s all functional pottery.”
One might think his vases and mugs have a retro mid-century modern look, but on closer inspection the patterns could be cartoonish slices of pizza, or hot dogs.
“I don’t have a fixed idea of what this place is or what it’s going to be. I just want to start with providing a space for people being able to do things. This is all work that we had available for the Black Swamp Arts Festival,” he said.
That personal flair is also reflected in the composition and display of the other artists’ works.
The inspiration for the holiday reception and hours was Ellen Fure Smith, with Little Bare Furniture, who also did the downtown parklets.
Current artists showing, in addition to Gilliatt and Smith, are Christina Humble, Ross Mazzupappa and Kathleen Pahl.
All are local and all have a connection to BGSU.
Gallery 131 is located at 131 W. Wooster St. Hours are Saturdays 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. and by appointment.There will be ceramics, prints, photographs, paintings and furniture created by local professional artists available for purchase. Questions can be directed to Gilliatt, agillia@bgsu.edu.