Music Review Beyoncé

Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, on March 14, 2021. Beyoncé has been reborn again; this time it’s on a shimmering dance floor. But in her seventh studio album, "Renaissance," released on July 29, 2022, from Columbia Records, she has subverted the public's perception of her hitmaking history. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

 Chris Pizzello

Beyoncé is removing an offensive term for disabled people from a new song on her record "Renaissance," just weeks after rapper Lizzo also changed lyrics to remove the same word.

"The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced," a spokeswoman for Beyoncé wrote in a statement to The Associated Press on Monday.

