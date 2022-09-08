Obit - Bernard Shaw

CNN anchorman Bernard Shaw appears on set at the network's Atlanta headquarters on Friday, Nov. 10, 2000. Shaw, who was CNN's original chief anchor when the network started in 1980, died of pneumonia in Washington on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, according to Tom Johnson, the network's former chief executive, died of pneumonia in Washington on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, according to Tom Johnson, the network's former chief executive. Shaw was 82. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser, File)

 Erik S. Lesser

NEW YORK (AP) — Bernard Shaw, CNN's chief anchor for two decades and a pioneering Black broadcast journalist best remembered for calmly reporting the beginning of the Gulf War in 1991 as missiles flew around him in Baghdad, has died. He was 82.

He died of pneumonia on Wednesday at a hospital in Washington, according to Tom Johnson, CNN's former chief executive.

