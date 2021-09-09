Vocal ensemble groups compete in in a musical competition to earn money for their school’s music department. Unaccompanied vocal ensembles of three to ten members are encouraged to apply. Also in the Teen Arts area is Chalk Walk.

The event si set for Saturday, at a time yet to be determined at the Teen Arts area on south Main Street near Washington Street.

2021 Theme: Art Fills the Distance

Awards will be given to high school music departments:

1st Place: $600

2nd Place: $300

3rd Prize: $150

Additional entries will each receive $50 for participation.

Register at https://www.blackswampfest.org/forms/beats-on-the-street-registration/.

