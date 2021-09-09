Vocal ensemble groups compete in in a musical competition to earn money for their school’s music department. Unaccompanied vocal ensembles of three to ten members are encouraged to apply. Also in the Teen Arts area is Chalk Walk.
The event si set for Saturday, at a time yet to be determined at the Teen Arts area on south Main Street near Washington Street.
2021 Theme: Art Fills the Distance
Awards will be given to high school music departments:
1st Place: $600
2nd Place: $300
3rd Prize: $150
Additional entries will each receive $50 for participation.