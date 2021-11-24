Thanksgiving is a time to share memories and celebrate with family and friends. It’s traditionally a time to give thanks for the many blessings that fulfill our lives. Since this column is dedicated to film, we would like to share several movie experiences that we are thankful for.
Take One
I saw “Cinema Paradiso” (1988) in the old Jerry Lewis theaters on Byrne Road in Toledo. Director Giuseppe Tornatore’s Italian drama had won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.
Told in flashback, a famous film director returns to the small Sicilian village of his post World War II youth to bury an old friend and mentor. 30 years ago the center of the village’s social life was the small movie theater that screened old black and white films from the 1930’s. But first, the local priest excised all scenes that hinted of kissing or sex. Alfredo, the projectionist, dispensed life lessons to 7-year-old Toto over the course of a decade. Toto later replaced the old man as the projectionist when he was blinded in a fire. The legacy left by Alfredo, on his deathbed, is a tribute to the power of film to emotionally touch the viewer. I have never before, or since, cried in a movie theater. The film’s score by the legendary Ennio Morricone is exquisite.
In May 1982, I attended a special premiere of “Rocky III” (1982) at the Showcase Cinemas on Secor Road. Rocky’s opponent was “Clubber” Lang played by the incomparable Mr T. The musical theme was the rock & roll hit “Eye of the Tiger.” The theater was packed with people of all ages and racial backgrounds. During the fight scenes, men would pop out into the aisles and shadow box, ducking and jiving along with the actors on the screen. The audience roared their approval. Throughout the film people shouted and screamed as if they were sitting ringside at a real boxing match. It is the most fun I have ever had in a movie theater.
At Christmas time 1993, I was invited to a special showing of “Schindler’s List” (1993) at the Showcase Cinemas. The majority of the audience was comprised of elderly Jews. At the end of the film, when the actors were matched with their real life counterparts on the screen, I turned in my seat and simply watched the audience. The tears and heartfelt emotions of that moment, visible upon the faces in that audience, have stayed with me for over 25 years. That is what great movies are all about.
Take Two
Late one Sunday evening in Chicago I strolled into the palatial Music Box Theatre to see what I presumed would be a routine Scandinavian family drama called “Force Majeure” (2014, Ruben Ostlund). Instead, like the unsuspecting avalanche that descends upon the ski resort in the movie, I found myself laughing at parts, shocked at others, mystified once, and in the end, deeply moved. As I sat under the twinkling stars in the cove-lit theater ceiling I realized that I could still be disarmed.
Another fall evening, in Brooklyn, I was invited to a backyard screening in New York City. There were 30 people were perched among makeshift benches and folding chairs, circled around a hearty bonfire. Our host turned into the evening’s projectionist, setting up a tabletop 16mm projector. He threaded up a dozen reels, speaking about each one in great detail. The films ranged from antiquated educational shorts from the ’50s and ’60s, to ’80s shlock reels and even home movies. The evening felt like magic, and reaffirmed that film is a communal medium.
Rewinding to my years in college, in Cleveland, I used to regularly walk to the Cedar Lee Theater, one of the country’s finest art houses. One evening toward the end of the semester I went to see “Leos Carax’s Holy Motors” (2011). In addition to being my favorite film of that year, I also came across someone I’d been on a date with a couple years earlier. We’d both come alone, with time to spare, and leaned over our respective rows in that tiny moviehouse, talking at length through the previews (we were the only ones in the theater). Once the movie finished, we said our goodbyes.
(This column is written jointly by a baby boomer, Denny Parish, and a millennial, Carson Parish, who also happen to be father and son.)