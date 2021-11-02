PEMBERVILLE — The Pemberville Freedom Area Historical Society Live! In The House Concert Series will feature “Churchill, A One Man Play” on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the opera house, 115 Main St.
Churchill wryly and wittily reviews his life from birth, looking for evidence of what to do. He segues from wise observation, to funny story, to iconic speech, to pithy analysis of colleague and enemy alike. Churchill’s life showed that a leader could be flawed, be wonderfully human, and still conquer his demons to achieve a level of legendary, indispensable greatness that few in the history of the world ever have.
Tickets are $12 and available at Beeker’s General Store, at the door or by calling Carol Bailey at 419-287-4848. For more information, visit www.pembervilleoperahouse.org.
The two performances will be presented by the Pemberville Opera House in conjunction with Arts Midwest and the Ohio Arts Council.
Andrew Edlin stars as Churchill. Edlin is best known for his portrayal of Sir Winston Churchill in the play “Churchill,” which he authored. The most frequent and compelling response from audiences to this one man play is “I was inspired.”
Edlin has performed in over 30 stage productions including Mr. Badger in “Toad of Toad Hall,” Erronius in “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, and Lady Bracknell in “The Importance of Being Earnest.”
His favorite film role is as Big Tony McGuffin in the short “Dick Diamond - Private Eye.” Edlin was born in Brighton, England.
There is a special assembly planned for home schoolers or privately educated kids and their parent. Suggested ages are grades 5 and up. This is free, compliments of the Pemberville Freedom Area Historical Society; donations are welcome.
Edlin will present a program one hour in length featuring highlights of his presentation and a question and answer session, Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. in the opera house.
Seating is limited; call Carol Bailey 419-419-9645 to reserve a spot and receive the teaching aid prior to the program.