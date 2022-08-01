Music Barbara Mandrell

Barbara Mandrell poses in the Grand Ole Opry House July 30, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Mandrell, a Country Music Hall of Famer, retired from music two decades ago, but the Grand Ole Opry still feels like home to her. The 73-year-old Grammy winner made a rare public appearance at the Opry's Saturday night show to celebrate her 50th anniversary of becoming an Opry member. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

 Mark Humphrey

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country Music Hall of Famer and Grammy winner Barbara Mandrell retired from music more than two decades ago, but the Grand Ole Opry still feels like home to her.

Mandrell, 73, made a rare public appearance on Saturday night at the Opry to celebrate her 50th anniversary of being an Opry member.

