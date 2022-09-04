Emmys Obama

Former President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Jan. 8, 2022. Obama won an Emmy Award for his work on the Netflix documentary series, "Our Great National Parks," on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

 Susan Walsh

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Barack Obama is halfway to an EGOT.

The former president won an Emmy Award on Saturday to go with his two Grammys.

0
0
0
0
0