Noah I MUA is a local artist based out of Toledo. His band classifies as a jam band, playing many different types of genres, often mixing them together. He often blends folk rock and indie rock, but other genres may be involved too.

Experience a blend of music with Noah I MUA.

For the first time, Noah I MUA and his band will be performing at the Black Swamp Arts Festival on Friday at 5 p.m. on the main stage.

