PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg Musical Theatre is holding auditions for its production of “A New Brain.”
All auditions and callbacks will be held at St. Timothy’s Church, 871 E Boundary St.
General auditions are Aug. 23 and 24 from 7-9 p.m.
Auditions are by appointment. Sign up online for a five-minute time slot on either day in advance of the audition. Go to www.perrysburgmusicaltheatre.org for the link.
“A New Brain” is an autobiographical musical with music and lyrics by William Finn and Jason Robert Brown and the book by William Finn and James Lapine.
“A New Brain” deals with Finn’s experience with arteriovenous malformation and the healing power of art. He wrote many of the songs soon after his release from the hospital.
The main character, Gordon Schwinn, a talented young songwriter, works at his piano to meet a deadline. Gordon is irritated because he must write a song about spring for a children’s television entertainer who dresses as a frog.
He takes a break from his writing and meets his friend Rhoda at a restaurant for pasta. During lunch, Gordon clutches his head and falls face first into his meal. Rhoda calls an ambulance, and Gordon is taken to the hospital. He learns that he has a brain tumor and fluid build-up in his brain. Gordon needs an operation, and if he does not have it, he could die or never regain the use of his faculties.
His greatest fear is dying with his greatest songs still inside of him. From his hospital bed, he begins writing the songs. He also has several hallucinations that involve various people whom he has encountered.
Gordon eventually has the surgery and recovers. The creative block he was experiencing before his ordeal lifts, and he gains new insights. His near-death experience encourages him to re-evaluate and better appreciate the people and relationships in his life.