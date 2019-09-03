Atwood, Rushdie among Booker Prize finalists - Sentinel-Tribune: A&E

Atwood, Rushdie among Booker Prize finalists

Posted: Tuesday, September 3, 2019 10:39 pm

NEW YORK (AP) — Margaret Atwood's "The Testaments," her highly anticipated sequel to "The Handmaid's Tale," is among six works shortlisted for the Booker Prize for Fiction.

Other finalists announced Tuesday include Salman Rushdie's "Quichotte," his modern telling of "Don Quixote," and Lucy Ellmann's epic stream-of-consciousness novel "Ducks, Newburyport." The other nominees are Bernardine Evaristo's "Girl, Woman, Other," Chigozie Obioma's "An Orchestra of Minorities" and Elif Shafak 's "10 Minutes 38 Seconds in This Strange World."

