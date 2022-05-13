Joan Slebos, from left, Teri Hansen and Lois Zeh, all retired school teachers and members of the United Woman Educators group, volunteer their time hanging art work Thursday morning in downtown Bowling Green. They were getting ready for the 30th Annual Art Walk event that opens at 11 a.m. Saturday. The three were at 112 S. Main St. where the Bowling Green City Schools art show will be held. Downtown Bowling Green and the Bowling Green Arts Council have partnered to put on Art Walk. Many local artists will have their work displayed at the library to be judged by attendees. From there, pick up a map of where their artwork is on display at local merchants.
