Terri Bagley and her daughter, Hannah, both from Columbus, look over art work by artist Amy Shaw during Art Loop Saturday afternoon in Bowling Green. The Bowling Green art fair was held the same Saturday that was originally slated for the canceled Black Swamp Arts Festival. Most artists have seen summer art festivals shut down due to the pandemic. The drive-thru loops at the Woodland Mall and Art Supply Depo were created to help local artists with sales and assist the consumer in finding items in all media including painting, drawing, quilting, jewelry, glass, pottery and photography.
Art Loop stands in for 'fest
