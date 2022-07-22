Hemingway Days

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Tom Gizzard, center, the 2008 winner of the "Papa Hemingway Look-Alike Contest and other previous winners/judges examine contestants during the first round of the 2022 contest Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Sloppy Joe's Bar in Key West, Fla. The competition, that has attracted about 135 entrants, is a part of the subtropical island's annual Hemingway Days festival honoring Ernest Hemingway, who lived and wrote in Key West throughout most of the 1930s. 

 Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — The annual Hemingway Look-Alike Contest began in Key West Thursday, marking the 123rd anniversary of Ernest Hemingway's July 21 birth.

This year's competition attracted 135 portly, bearded men, who are endeavoring to prove their likeness to the famed American author. The contest is a highlight of Key West's annual Hemingway Days festivities, staged to celebrate the creative talent and colorful lifestyle of the man who lived and wrote on the island for most of the 1930s.

