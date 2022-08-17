Anne Heche Crash

Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. 

 Jordan Strauss

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Anne Heche died from inhalation injury and burns after her fiery car crash and the death was ruled an accident, according to coroner's results released Wednesday.

Heche, 53, also had a fractured sternum caused by "blunt trauma," according to information on the website of the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

