Anne Heche Crash

Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Heche was in the hospital Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, following an accident in which her car smashed into a house and flames erupted, a representative for the actor told People magazine. The representative, who was not identified, told the magazine that Heche was in stable condition a day after Friday's accident. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

 Jordan Strauss

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anne Heche is on life support after suffering a brain injury in a fiery crash a week ago and her survival isn't expected, according to a statement from a representative.

The actor, who is in a coma and in critical condition, is being kept on life support for possible organ donation, according to the statement released Thursday night on behalf of her family and friends.

