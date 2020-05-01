In this May 18 file photo, CNN news anchor Anderson Cooper attends the Turner Network 2016 Upfronts in New York. Cooper signed a long-term deal to stay with CNN, a person with knowledge of the agreement said Tuesday, Oct. 4. His decision may put an end to the possibility he'll join Kelly Ripa as co-host of ABC's "Live." She reportedly favored him to replace Michael Strahan, who jumped to ABC’s “Good Morning America."