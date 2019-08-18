Amusement park in Ohio to debut new steel roller coaster

MASON, Ohio (AP) — A new steel roller coaster is set to debut at one of Ohio's largest amusement parks next year.
"Orion" will open at Kings Island in Mason in the spring of 2020.
Posted: Sunday, August 18, 2019 8:13 pm
