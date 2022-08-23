NCAA Championship ABC Basketball

FILE - Mississippi State center Teaira McCowan (15) and South Carolina forward A'ja Wilson (22) reach for the ball on the opening tipoff of the final of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Final Four, Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Dallas. The NCAA women's basketball title game will be broadcast on ABC for the first time this season. The championship game, which usually airs in primetime, will be played at 3 p.m. ET. The Final Four is in Dallas this year. 

 AP Photo/Eric Gay, File

The NCAA women's basketball title game will be broadcast this season on ABC for the first time.

The championship game, which usually airs in prime time, will be played at 3 p.m. Eastern on April 2. The women's Final Four is in Dallas this year.

