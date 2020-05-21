FILE - In this April 28, 2018 file photo, the cast of "black-ish" attends a For Your Consideration event in Burbank, Calif. Pictured from left are Nelson Franklin, Peter Mackenzie, Jenifer Lewis, Miles Brown, Anna Deavere Smith, Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Marcus Scribner, Yara Shahidi, Marsai Martin and Jeff Meacham. ABC is bringing back the lion’s share of its series for next season, including “black-ish,” “A Million Little Things” and “The Rookie.” Those are among the shows that will return in the 2020-21 season, the network said Thursday, adding to the list of previously announced renewals for a total so far of 19.