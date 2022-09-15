APTOPIX 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards

Quinta Brunson, right, winner of the Emmy for outstanding writing for a comedy series for "Abbott Elementary", checks on Jimmy Kimmel as he lays on stage at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill)

 Mark Terrill

LOS ANGELES (AP) — "Abbott Elementary" creator-star Quinta Brunson took revenge on Jimmy Kimmel's Emmy prank with one of her own, then collected an apology from the late-night host whose bit was criticized as rude and worse.

Kimmel, who had distracted attention from Brunson's Emmy acceptance speech by lying pretend-drunk on stage, was delivering his monologue Wednesday when a pretty-in-pink Brunson appeared, award in hand.

