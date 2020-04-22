This image released by A24 shows Florence Pugh in a scene from "Midsommar." The studio behind films like “Midsommar” and “Uncut Gems” is auctioning off some of its most famous movie paraphernalia, from the flowery May Queen dress that Pugh wore in “Midsommar” to Kevin Garnett’s Boston Celtics jersey from “Uncut Gems,” to benefit charities helping frontline workers and hard-hit communities in New York City.