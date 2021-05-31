MILLBURY — During his time at Lake High School, Skyler Weaver’s passion for music grew.
The Walbridge native spent a majority of his high school years being involved with different music groups, including musicals, plays, choir, jazz band, concert band, marching band, drama club and quartet.
To Weaver, music is more than a hobby. The creation aspect is Weaver’s favorite part about music.
“More than having it (music) being a creative outlet, being able to make things is fulfilling to me,” he said.
It was a unique senior year for Weaver. He moved away from his parents and younger sister to go to Cuyahoga Community College in Cleveland.
He attends Cuyahoga as a full-time College Credit Plus student. As a CCP student, he earns high school and college credit simultaneously from taking courses at Cuyahoga.
Weaver said with or without COVID, his senior year would have been generally the same.
The pandemic did make it harder for him to make new friends at Cuyahoga. Weaver shares an apartment with only one other roommate.
Despite being lonely at times, he enjoys being out on his own.
“It’s been a very fulfilling experience. My entire life is now music focused. That is freeing for me,” he said.
After one more year at community college, he plans to transfer to Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts.
He plans to study film composition at Berklee. His love for creating music led him to pursue a career in making music for movies.
Weaver also enjoys the community aspect of working on a film.
One of the things he loved about Lake High School was that it was in its own bubble. The school was not too big or too small.
He believes that working on a film will bring the same sense of community that the high school brought to him.
“It’s a way to work with others. There are a lot of people that work on a film. It’s nice to have that sense of community in a small setting,” Weaver said.
Being a part of all of those clubs at Lake helped Weaver improve his music skills. It also helped him gain some social skills.
“A lot of those are very socially intensive. They were helpful in refining my communication skills,” he said.
His favorite activity was playing the main villain in “Shrek the Musical.”
Outside of his parents, Weaver said his music teacher Richard Brimmer was a big influence in his life. Brimmer helped Weaver grow his love for music.
One of Weaver’s favorite high school memories was when he busted his lip freshman year. From the injury, he had a hard time playing the trumpet. He was scared that Brimmer would be a jerk about the situation.
The senior said Brimmer was patient with him and helped him regain his playing abilities. In the end, Weaver was happy with how the situation turned out.
Weaver already has a taste of what life is like after high school. He loves having his life centered around music.