On Jan. 6 an icon in Hollywood history passed away at the age of 94. American-born, Bahamian, Sir Sidney Poitier was the Jackie Robinson of the Hollywood film industry.
In a career that spanned 5 decades and over 50 films, including 9 films he directed, Poitier was leading Black man in mainstream movies for 20 years. He was the first man of color to be nominated for a Best Actor Academy Award in 1958 for Stanley Kramer’s “The Defiant Ones,” and won the award in 1963 for his portrayal of the itinerant handyman building a chapel for a group of nuns, in the Arizona desert, in “Lilies of the Field”.
Poitier, along with his lifelong friend, Harry Belafonte, was an outspoken advocate in the American civil rights movement. From 1997 to 2007 he served as the Bahamian Ambassador to Japan. His many honors included the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, an Honorary Academy Award, a knighthood by Queen Elizabeth, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
For most Americans, Sidney Poitier is best remembered for his remarkable film career.
Take One
“Edge of the City” (1957). For those interested in an earlier Poitier vehicle, check out this relatively quiet slice-of-life that still feels strangely outside its time. Poitier stars as Tommy Tyler, a stevedore on the East River who befriends Axel Nordmann, an agitated, and very green, new recruit played dashingly by John Cassavettes (who had top billing). It’s a wonder that director Martin Ritt ever got the film made: the story clearly implies that Axel is gay and on the run from his family. The fact that he befriended Poitier sealed the film’s box office fate and it was never shown in the South. Ritt’s direction is sensitive without being overbearing and does capture the luminosity of a city on the make. Jack Warden and the legendary Ruby Dee play supporting roles with equal aplomb.
“The Defiant Ones” (1958) Less than two years after “Edge of the City”, Poitier had another chance at the box office, this time to great success. “The Defiant Ones” starred Poitier opposite Tony Curtis (who, again, had top billing), as Noah Cullen and Joker Jackson, respectively, two escaped prisoners who are unwittingly shackled together. You can probably guess what comes next, but the two are stuck with only themselves to support one another through an endless stream of trials and tribulations. The film feels as heavy-handed as it sounds, but both leads are excellent and the sheer force of Stanley Kramer’s direction is undeniable. As the film approaches its denouement, it begins hurtling towards its inevitable conclusion, but not without a few pointed and memorable moments.
Take Two
Let’s talk about one year, 1967, in Poitier’s career.
“To Sir With Love” was a huge box office success with Poitier’s portrayal of a West African engineer, who, out of desperation, takes a job teaching wayward teenagers in a London slum. Through guile and determination, the teacher becomes the pupil and a desire to learn from his defiant students is awakened. The title song, by British pop star Lulu, was a No. 1 hit for six weeks.
“In the Heat of the Night” was nominated for eight Academy Awards and won five, including Best Picture, Best Actor (Rod Steiger) and Best Screenplay (Stirling Silliphant, adapted from a book by John Ball). Waiting for a train in tiny Sparta, Mississippi, homicide detective Virgil Tibbs, from Philadelphia, becomes enmeshed in the investigation of a prominent businessman’s murder. Tibbs encounters roadblocks from the local citizenry along with a racist chief of police who reluctantly needs Tibbs’ help. A key scene is the slap heard ‘round the world when Tibbs is struck by the town’s leading bigoted white citizen and reciprocates with his own jaw dropping return slap.
“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” is a romantic dramedy about interracial marriage and acceptance. Poitier is a young doctor in love with the daughter (Katherine Houghton) of a liberal newspaper editor and his wife, an art gallerist, portrayed by Spencer Tracy and Katherine Hepburn. Nominated for 10 Academy Awards, it was the biggest box office success of the year. Many (accurately) feel the movie is dated and overly talky but the chance to see Tracy in his final film performance alongside the always-marvelous Poitier is too good to pass up.
(This column is written jointly by a baby boomer, Denny Parish, and a millennial, Carson Parish, who also happen to be father and son.)