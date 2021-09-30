PEMBERVILLE — Singer-songwriter Kathy Johnson will perform Saturday in the Live! In the House Concert Series at the opera house at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $12 and are available at Beeker’s General Store, at the door or call Carol Bailey at 419-287-4848 or carol@pembervilleoperahouse.org or visit www.pembervilleoperahouse.org.
Kathy Johnson’s music ranges from heartfelt to hilarious – an entertaining mix of her originals, folk, vintage country and cowboy songs and old rock 'n' roll. Her voice is clear and warm, and her shows feature a fun, straightforward style.
Her originals range from the comic "Well-Tanned, Hairy-Chested, Bare-Armed Men," to the broken-hearted “Fresh Memory,” to her folk anthem, "A Little More Fair, A Little More Free."
A frequent visitor to Nashville, Johnson has appeared multiple times at the Bluebird Café and other clubs and has had several songs signed with Music Row publishers. She is in the Ohio Arts Council's Performing Arts on Tour program, on the Artist Roster of the Millennium Stage at the Kennedy Center, and performed 13 years at First Night Akron.
Her four CDs have received great reviews and radio airplay on folk, Americana and country stations in the U.S., Canada, Europe and New Zealand. "Great Big Dreams" was on the preliminary ballot for a Grammy for Best Folk Album.