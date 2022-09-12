Wander the Warehouse District in Toledo
TOLEDO – Wander the Warehouse on Sunday from noon-4 p.m.
Wander the Warehouse is the signature loft and business tour of Warehouse District buildings. Participants will get a behind-the-scene look inside eight renovated or soon-to-be renovated buildings, including some of the downtown area’s oldest structures.
The eight locations are:
– Fort Industry Square
– H. Dieckman Grocery/Bahr’s Furniture Store
– Ottawa Building
– Farris Produce (Pink Building)
– Pythian Castle
– The Old Roadhouse Inn
– Salem Financial
– Clair Village Condo
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at toledowarehouse.org, or on the day of the event from noon-3 p.m. at Lafayette and St. Clair streets, near Maddie & Bella’s coffee shop. Children under 12 are free.
This is a self-guided, self-paced walking tour. This event is not wheelchair accessible. No pets or beverages will be allowed inside the locations.
For those purchasing online, you must bring a copy of your proof of purchase to Will Call on the day of the event at the corner of Lafayette Street and St. Clair Street to get a wristband and map.
For more information on parking visit https://www.downtowntoledo.org/parking/.
For any questions, email [email protected]
Drive-In Designer Purse Bingo is back
OREGON — The Sight Center of Northwest Ohio and the Sylvania Lions Club present Drive-In Designer Purse Bingo, a fundraiser that will support services for people in Northwest Ohio who are blind or visually impaired as well as advancing the Lions mission to serve the community.
The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Sundance Drive-In, 4500 Navarre Ave.
Carloads of guests will play 16 games of Bingo trying to win one of 16 purses by famous designers including Kate Spade, Dooney and Bourke, Coach and Michael Kors.
Space is limited to 250 cars. Tickets are $40 per person with advance purchase requested, and guests must be at least 18 years old to attend. Event-night admission will be cash only.
Other event highlights include:
Special Cover-All round for an extra special purse
Extra cards available for purchase
Raffle and auction prizes
Food and drink concessions available for purchase
Proceeds from the event will benefit Sylvania Lions Club Inc. and the Sight Center of Northwest Ohio.
Purchase tickets online at www.SightCenterToledo.org/events or call 419-720-3937.
Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright to speak at UT
TOLEDO — Pulitzer Prize and Tony-winning playwright and Oscar-nominated screenwriter Tony Kushner is coming to the University of Toledo in a free moderated conversation about his life and career followed by an audience Q&A.
Best known for “Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes,” his two-part epic about the HIV-AIDS epidemic in the late 1980s which received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and Tony Awards for Best Play in 1993 and 1994, Kushner will share his story at the annual Edward Shapiro Distinguished Lecture 7 p.m. Sept. 20 at Doermann Theatre in University Hall.
Admission to the event is free. Doors open at 6 p.m. with first-come, first-served seating. Parking will be free in Area 1N off of University Hills Boulevard.
Born in New York City in 1956 and raised in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Kushner is a celebrated and acclaimed playwright whose works include “A Bright Room Called Day,” “Slavs!,” “Hydrotaphia” and “Homebody/Kabul,” as well as the musical “Caroline, or Change” and the opera “A Blizzard on Marblehead Neck.”
Kushner received an Emmy Award for his adaptation of “Angels in America” to an HBO miniseries directed by Mike Nichols and received a pair of screenwriting Oscar nominations for the Steven Spielberg films “Munich” and “Lincoln.” In 2021, he wrote the screenplay to Spielberg’s critically acclaimed remake of “West Side Story.”
Fab 4 on Sylvania stage
SYLVANIA — “1964 The Tribute” is set for Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Centennial Terrace, 5773 Centennial Road.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins with special guests Skoobie Snaks at 7:30 p.m.
For over two decades “1964 The Tribute” has been playing to sold out venues all over the world and now returns to Centennial Terrace.
This touring theatrical concert experience is a recreation of an early Fab Four performance. Critically acclaimed as “The #1 Beatles Show In The World,” it captures the Beatles early years — from the haircut, suits, vintage instruments and the harmonies to the stage banter between the four.
Tickets available at etix.com by phone 419-381-8851 at Stranahan Theater Box Office
Mary Claire Murphy joins FM91
TOLEDO — WGTE Public Media has hired a new FM 91 Radio Host, Mary Claire Murphy. Murphy will serve as an on-air classical music host and content producer, hosting FM 91’s “Morning Classics” from 9-11 a.m. Monday through Friday.
Murphy has degrees in piano and composition from Xavier University and Bowling Green State University. Murphy has owned and operated her own music studio, Field Lily Music, and has taught music at both St. Ursula Academy and St. Augustine Catholic School in Napoleon. She is a professional pianist and is well-versed in classical music.
Spark Series returns to MCPA
FINDLAY– School Day performances, known collectively as the Spark Series, return to the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts for the 2022-23 season. The lineup will include “MISTER G, Step Afrika!” “Ugly Duckling” and “The Lightning Thief: Theatre for Young Audiences Edition.”
These performances are aligned with the Ohio Academic Standards to assist throughout multiple subject areas. Many performances also address human rights, cultural diversity, self-esteem and overcoming adversity.
“MISTER G” kicks off the series Oct. 27 with performances at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Ben Gundersheimer is a Latin Grammy Award-winning artist, author, activist and educator.
“Step Afrika!” is Jan. 11 with a 10 a.m. performance showcasing percussive dance styles practiced by historically African American fraternities and sororities, traditional West and Southern African dances and contemporary dance and art forms.
Tutti Frutti of Leeds, England presents their modern adaptation of the “Ugly Duckling” on Jan. 24 with performances at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Theaterworks USA closes out the series on March 31 with their presentation of Rick Riordan’s tale “The Lightning Thief: Theater for Young Audiences Edition” to be performed at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Registration is open for the series and tickets are $5 each. Seats for groups over 15 people can be reserved by emailing Kelda Heitkamp at [email protected], or calling 419.423.2787 ext. 112. Groups under 15 people can purchase directly through the event listings at MCPA.org/Spark.