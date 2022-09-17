2022 TIFF "The Fabelmans" Portrait Session

Gabriel LaBelle, a cast member in the film "The Fabelmans," poses for a portrait during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

 Chris Pizzello

TORONTO (AP) — "Untitled Amblin Film," read Gabriel LaBelle's audition sheet. Director "TBD."

LaBelle, a 19-year-old actor from Vancouver with a handful of credits in TV and film, taped his audition and sent it off, not thinking too much about it. A couple days later, he began to hear whispers. That movie? It's a Steven Spielberg film. And the part? Playing Steven Spielberg.

