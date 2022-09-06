Friday
Main Stage
Noah I MUA, 5 p.m.
Jon Stickley Trio, 6:30 p.m.
The Suffers, 8 p.m.
Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band, 10 p.m.
After Hours at 11:30 p.m.
Jon Stickley Trioat Howard’s Club H
Noah I MUA at Juniper Brewing Company
Freight Street at Stones Throw
Saturday
Main Stage
Freight Street, noon
Never Come Down, 1:30 p.m.
Angela C. Howell and the Happening, 3 p.m.
Armchair Boogie, 4:30 p.m.
Kelsey Waldon, 6 p.m.
Charles Wesley Godwin, 8 p.m.
The Commonheart, 10 p.m.
Community Stage
Marissa Bramble, 11 a.m.
Mark Possler, noon
Corduroy Road, 1:15 p.m.
Native Heart, 2:30 p.m.
Mike Williams on Sax, 3:45 p.m.
Freight Street, 5 p.m.
Family Stage
Beats on the Street, 10 a.m.
Horizon Youth Theatre, 12:15 p.m.
Freight Street, 2 p.m.
Corduroy Road, 3:30 p.m.
Angela C. Howell and the Happening, 5 p.m.
After Hours at 11:30 p.m.
Never Come Down at Howard’s Club H
Tito Villareal at Juniper Brewing Company
Mike Williams on Sax and Friends at Stones Throw
Sunday
Main Stage
Mike Williams on Sax performs the National Anthem at 10:50 a.m.
Tito Villarreal, 11 a.m.
Tuvergen Band, 12:30 p.m.
Foghorn Stringband, 2 p.m.
Making Movies, 3:30 p.m.
Community Stage
Toraigh, 11 a.m.
Greg Rich and the 4 P’s of Marketing, 12:15 p.m.
Falcon Samba Bateria, 1:30 p.m.
The Brain Weasels, 2:45 p.m.
Foghorn Stringband, 4 p.m.
Family Stage
Falcon Samba Bateria, 11 a.m.
Kazenodaichi Taiko, 12:30 p.m.
Tito Villarreal, 2 p.m.
Tuvergen, 3:45 p.m.