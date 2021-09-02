Friday, Sept. 10
Main Stage 2021
Charles Wesley Godwin, 5 p.m.
Eilen Jewell, 6:30 p.m.
Rev. Peyton’s Big Da.m.n Band, 8:10 p.m.
Ward Davis, 10:10 p.m.
After Hours at 11:30 p.m.
Charles Wesley Godwin at Howard’s Club H
Eilen Jewell at Juniper Brewing Company
TBA at The Stones Throw
Saturday, Sept. 11
Main Stage 2021
La Revancha, 11:30 a.m.
Angela C. Howell and the Happening, 1 p.m.
Radio Free Honduras, 2:30 p.m.
Suzanne Santo, 4:10 p.m.
Arlo McKinley, 5:50 p.m.
The Commonheart, 7:50 p.m.
Cedric Burnside, 10 p.m.
Community Stage
Flannery Murnen, noon
Tom Gorman, 1:15 p.m.
Corduroy Road, 2:30 p.m.
Tree No Leaves, 3:45 p.m.
Moths in the Attic, 5 p.m.
Family Stage
Beats on the Streets, 10 a.m.
Tree No Leaves, 12:30 p.m.
La Revancha, 2 p.m.
Angela C. Howell and the Happening, 3:30 p.m.
Radio Free Honduras, 5 p.m.
After Hours at 11:30 p.m.
Suzanne Santo at Howard’s Club H
TBA at Juniper Brewing Company
La Revancha at the Stones Throw
Sunday, Sept. 12
Main Stage 2021
Inside Voices A Cappella, 11 a.m.
Tim Tegge and the Black Swamp Boys, 12:30 p.m.
Nikki D and the Sisters of Thunder, 2 p.m.
Big Sandy and His Fly-Rite Boys, 3:40 p.m.
Community Stage
Toraigh, 11 a.m.
The Pin Up Project, 12:15 p.m.
Todd Elson, 1:30 p.m.
Root Cellar Stringband, 2:45 p.m.
La Revancha, 4 p.m.
Family Stage
Bob Manley Quartet, 11 a.m.
Big Sandy and His Fly-Rite Boys, 12:30 p.m.
The Pin Up Project, 2 p.m.
Nikki D and the Sisters of Thunder, 3:45 p.m.