Friday, Sept. 10

Main Stage 2021

Charles Wesley Godwin, 5 p.m.

Eilen Jewell, 6:30 p.m.

Rev. Peyton’s Big Da.m.n Band, 8:10 p.m.

Ward Davis, 10:10 p.m.

After Hours at 11:30 p.m.

Charles Wesley Godwin at Howard’s Club H

Eilen Jewell at Juniper Brewing Company

TBA at The Stones Throw

Saturday, Sept. 11

Main Stage 2021

La Revancha, 11:30 a.m.

Angela C. Howell and the Happening, 1 p.m.

Radio Free Honduras, 2:30 p.m.

Suzanne Santo, 4:10 p.m.

Arlo McKinley, 5:50 p.m.

The Commonheart, 7:50 p.m.

Cedric Burnside, 10 p.m.

Community Stage

Flannery Murnen, noon

Tom Gorman, 1:15 p.m.

Corduroy Road, 2:30 p.m.

Tree No Leaves, 3:45 p.m.

Moths in the Attic, 5 p.m.

Family Stage

Beats on the Streets, 10 a.m.

Tree No Leaves, 12:30 p.m.

La Revancha, 2 p.m.

Angela C. Howell and the Happening, 3:30 p.m.

Radio Free Honduras, 5 p.m.

After Hours at 11:30 p.m.

Suzanne Santo at Howard’s Club H

TBA at Juniper Brewing Company

La Revancha at the Stones Throw

Sunday, Sept. 12

Main Stage 2021

Inside Voices A Cappella, 11 a.m.

Tim Tegge and the Black Swamp Boys, 12:30 p.m.

Nikki D and the Sisters of Thunder, 2 p.m.

Big Sandy and His Fly-Rite Boys, 3:40 p.m.

Community Stage

Toraigh, 11 a.m.

The Pin Up Project, 12:15 p.m.

Todd Elson, 1:30 p.m.

Root Cellar Stringband, 2:45 p.m.

La Revancha, 4 p.m.

Family Stage

Bob Manley Quartet, 11 a.m.

Big Sandy and His Fly-Rite Boys, 12:30 p.m.

The Pin Up Project, 2 p.m.

Nikki D and the Sisters of Thunder, 3:45 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags