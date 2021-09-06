So much talent in one place, at one time. Be sure to bring your gift list. You can’t get this art at a box store. There are two art shows, the Juried Art Show and the Wood County Invitational.
Juried Art Show: Friday 5-8 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
The Juried Art Show, held on Main Street, brings amazing artists from all over the country.
Categories: Ceramics, Fiber & Leather, Glass, Jewelry, Mixed Media, Painting, Photography & Digital Art, Printmaking & Drawing, Sculpture, and Wood.
Artists present documentation their process in creating their own art. Meet the artists and marvel at their many talents.
Wood County Invitational Art Show: Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
The Wood County Invitational Art Show is in the parking lot at the corner of Clough and Main streets.
Talent from Wood County is highlighted at this quality art show. The best artists around in one place, at one time.
Juried Art Awards
Best of Show $1,500
Best 2D $1,000
Best 3D $1,000
2nd place $800
3rd place $500
Honorable Mention (3 awards) $200 each
2019 Juried Art Show Winners:
Best of Show: Nicholas Ringelstetter, mixed media
First Place, 3-D art: Sumiko Takada, ceramics
First Place, 2-D art: Joe Dagostino, photography
Second Place: Amy Beeler, jewelry
Third Place: Mark Hilligoss, wood
Honorable mention: Thomas & Sarah Gelsanliter, ceramics
Honorable mention: Xiao Xia Zhang Minich, mixed media
Honorable mention: Andy van Schyndle, painting