The 2020 Black Swamp Arts Festival Festival has been canceled, the planning committee announced on Friday.
“Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, we were planning a great festival with an additional evening of art on Friday,” a statement said. “After thorough research and analysis, we have come to the conclusion that it is not possible to guarantee the health and safety of our guests and volunteers.
“We love the festival and volunteer all year to make it happen, but the health and safety of our community is paramount.”
All artists who have applied will receive their fees returned to them.
“The festival committee is eagerly looking forward to next year when we can celebrate live music and great art together. Until then, we will continue to support and promote the arts in our community, and we are already planning a fantastic Black Swamp Arts Festival for Sept. 10-12, 2021,” the statement said.