PEMBERVILLE — “Two Friends, Two Pianos, Too Fun” is the next Live in the House performance.
The show is set for April 2 at 7:3 p.m. in the Historic Pemberville, Opera House, 115 Main St.
Tickets are $12 and are available at Beeker’s General Store, at the door or by contacting Carol Bailey at 419-287-4848.
With four hands, 20 fingers, two keyboards and 176 keys, pianists Robert Nance and Jonathan Young perform music from Bach to Pop.
Audiences will delight in these two entertainers as they perform virtuosic standards as well as arrangements of popular musicals and songs.
Young is a pianist, composer, teacher, conductor and accompanist. Recently, he advanced to the Final Round of the American Prize Solo Piano Division in 2021, performing Rachmaninoff and Beethoven. He has earned a Doctor of Musical Arts degree in piano performance at the University of Kansas, studying with Dr. Steven Spooner. Young has performed Mozart’s Piano Concerto in C Minor with the Wheaton College Symphony Orchestra and Mozart’s Piano Concerto in D Minor with the Inspiration Point Fine Arts Colony Orchestra.
Nance is a multi-talented musician who maintains a lively schedule as conductor, keyboardist, teacher, composer, clinician and arts advocate. Nance is the president and founding artistic director of Heartland Sings Inc., a company of professional vocal artists and ensembles founded in 1997. He is also the director of music at Plymouth Congregational Church of Fort Wayne and the founder of Mobile Performing Arts LLC.