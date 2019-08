The Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted an OVI checkpoint on Friday from 9 p.m.-midnight on Ohio 25 between Simonds Road and Nims Road.

The OVI checkpoint yielded one OVI arrest and one minor misdemeanor marijuana citation. Contact was made with over 1,385 vehicles at the checkpoint. During saturation patrol of the OVI checkpoint an additional OVI arrest was made, as well as a felony drug arrest and a misdemeanor drug arrest.