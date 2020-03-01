A view of the news: Eastwood students put together Eagles Eye

PEMBERVILLE – Budding newscasters are working to make the Eagles Eye View broadcast at Eastwood Local Schools bigger and better.

The gifted program at the elementary is working with a green screen to record two-minute shows for the Eagles Eye View, which is taped every Friday at the high school.

Kristy Pioterek, high school journalism teacher, started the Eagles Eye View last year. She attended a tech institute last summer that had a green screen. That was when she decided to draw the elementary gift program into her newscasts.

Green screens are used as backdrops in photography or newscasts. By placing a green screen behind a subject, they allow a new background. A weather map on a television newscast is an example.

Fifth-grader Sydney Bell said the high school’s Eagles Eye teacher asked their teacher if they could make it a little better. They added a joke of the day and shortened stories.

Bell said her elementary classmates rotate their duties. Sometimes she is an anchor with high school students. Sometimes she does “Word on the Street” in the elementary and middle school. Other students edit and write scripts.

The high school doesn’t have a green screen, but students sit at desks in the classroom when taping the Eagles Eye View. The elementary show is embedded into the high school show.

A couple teachers had interest in the green screen, so e-learning director Betsy Hood taught a class on how to use it in the classroom.

A kindergarten teacher and a German teacher also have been using it, along with the elementary gifted program, Hood said.

“The thought is with a green screen, you can adapt it to any content area or subject. Instead of doing a book report, they do a digital book report,” she said.

Students can also do a creative report about historical figures or events. In the kindergarten, students are learning the alphabet song with the green screen.

Screen technology only needs a green wall, a mobile device, an app and a microphone, Hood said.

“It makes a lot of sense. Technology paired with a great lesson or project can really allow the teachers to expand the lesson,” she added.

For the fifth-grade gifted class, students are researching, reading, writing, using speaking skills and working in teams to plan their program.

“On top of that, you have the media art and the creativity skills that are incorporated because you have students adding images, graphics, other videos to create that final project,” Hood said. “That technology piece allows expansion to include so much more. Would you rather write a two-page report about Abraham Lincoln or create a green-screen video about it?”

A green screen heightens the entertainment value and allows the sharing with friends and family, she added.

“It’s really fun,” Bell said, adding she has learned how to hold the camera, camera angles and backgrounds.

Bethany Moore, gifted intervention specialist, works with her students and lets them pick what jobs they want to do and Pioterek writes that program into the show.

“I like doing tech-related projects, and when Kristy approached me about incorporating the Eagle students into the Eagles Eye news, I thought that would be great,” Moore said.

The experience would help them with their writing and thinking, she added.

Moore’s 13-student class meets once a week, and in the morning, they work on stories. Past stories have included the Halloween parade, Christmas programs and the visit of owls from Nature’s Nursery.

Her class meets in the middle school and her students like to add interviews with middle school teachers and students. They find out what students throughout the district are working on, to see if it would make a good story.

“They’re trying to find things that are happening in the school,” Moore said.

“I’ve been very proud at how they’re growing,” Moore said about her students. “We always analyze the show from the previous week and they’re critical and they notice what they need to improve.

“They’re avid learners and they want to lead the way. They want to show how you can use the green screen in new and exciting ways. They want quality stories that people are interested in,” she said.

Fifth-grader Ty Lewis said he is usually an anchor and he is enjoying his role in the class and has learned about journalism and editing. He also is paying attention to how to look and speak professionally while on camera.

He does not write stories, but he comes up with ideas, such as Voices of Eastwood, which focuses on a student or adult.

Fifth-grader William Stark edits the copy and anchors occasionally. He prefers editing because then he can see what’s going to be screened before everyone else.

The students are also learning how to critique their own work. Stark said they he recently wrote a script on former teacher Mike Godfrey, then decided it would not work.

“It was really long and had parts that should have been taken out,” Stark said. He made two stories out of it: Godfrey’s announcing at football games and his teaching.

Ben Buehler did the owl story. He mostly does production, which includes writing scripts, speaking in front of the green screen and anchoring. When writing a script, he looks for something “kids my age will think is interesting.”

His first story was a football editorial on why the varsity team likes to run the ball. It takes about two weeks to make a story, Buehler said.

Moore hopes her students become better writers and more involved in the Eastwood community as well as become better leaders.

“They have a lot of new responsibilities when they’re going out and finding stories without me,” Moore said.

Justin Pickerel, a senior in Pioterek’s class, said he has learned about deadlines and getting new pieces in on time to broadcast.

He interviews and does sports projects, but broadcasting is not in his plans. He wants to attend Bowling Green State University and study finance.

“I’m not there yet,” Pioterek said about her hopes for the program. “I would like to have more consistent broadcasts. Right now, we only have a show that airs on Friday.”

She hopes to get it on the air daily, get a studio and involve the middle school. The show currently runs anywhere from 5-10 minutes.

She is uploading the stories on Facebook under the pages Room 7 News, Pemberville Proud, Loving Luckey and All Things Pemberville.