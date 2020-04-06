A Renewed Mind, a regional behavioral health provider headquartered in Perrysburg, is keeping its offices open to serve clients in Bowling Green Findlay, Perrysburg and Toledo, plus others in Northwest Ohio.
With coronavirus recommendations, the office is also offering services via phone, computer or tablet for the protection and well-being of both our clients and staff. If a prospective, new client wishes to complete an assessment without coming into the office they can do so by phone, tablet or computer.
“In this time of uncertainty in our world, it is all the more reason for us to be available to clients and anyone who needs to talk with a professional about their anxiety, fears, depression, stress or substance use,” said Matthew Rizzo, president and CEO.
All of our offices are following the CDC guidelines for social distancing, disinfecting and cleaning. Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 or who has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 should not come to an office but call for instructions.
“We hear a lot about the medical aspects of Coronavirus but for all Americans the mental and emotional effects are equally important. We don’t want anyone to contemplate suicide or have an alcohol/drug relapse. We are here to help today. Stay connected,” Rizzo said.
For more information call 419-330-1050 or 877-515-5505. All office locations, hours and changes are on www.ARenewedMindServices.org and social media.
A Renewed Mind offers:
· Mental Health Services including diagnostic assessment, counseling, case management services and DBT Services.
· Substance Use Disorder Services for adults include medication-assisted treatment, child and adult psychiatry, nursing/medical services and counseling.
· Three recovery residences for up to 40 men.