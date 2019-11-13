A&E Briefs: 11-13-19

Silent movie — with accompaniment — at G. Rapids venue

GRAND RAPIDS — “Steamboat Bill Jr.,” a silent movie filmed in 1928, will be shown in the Historic Grand Rapids Town Hall at 7 p.m. on Nov. 23.

Buster Keaton stars as a college boy who returns home only to find his father disapproves of his son’s unmanly ways. As luck would have it, Junior immediately falls in love with the daughter of his father’s main rival, and the fathers strive to break up the relationship. Throw in fight and jail scenes, a destructive hurricane, and the love story, and the result is a humorous and exciting movie.

Accompanying the action will be Lynne Long on piano. She has a real knack for slipping show tunes, classical selections and anything else she can think of into these movies, and she has a fun time doing it.

Admission will be by donation to the Grand Rapids Arts Council to help fund activities and programs.

Local visual storyteller leads museum tour

TOLEDO – The Toledo Museum of Art November Localeyes tour will be lead by Toledo native and visual storyteller Phillip Kaplan. The free tour begins in Libbey Court at 6 p.m. on Nov. 21.

Localyes invites community members, including artists, musicians and educators, to partner with a TMA docent to guide a tour of art that has personally inspired them.

Kaplan is a feature photographer, writer and producer for the Blade.

Kaplan, who received his bachelor’s of fine arts from the Ohio State University and his master’s of science in journalism from Northwestern University, will share stories about works of art in both the main museum building and in the Welles Sculpture Garden, weather permitting.

For more information, visit toledomuseum.org.

See ‘Art of Racing in the Rain’ at Way

PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library’s contemporary film series, Show Me the Movie, continues on Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. with “The Art of Racing in the Rain.”

Based on the best-selling novel by Garth Stein, this heartfelt tale is narrated by a witty and philosophical dog named Enzo. Through his bond with his owner Denny, an aspiring Formula One racecar driver, Enzo has gained tremendous insight into the human condition and understands that the techniques needed on the racetrack can also be used to successfully navigate the journey of life. The film follows Denny and the loves of his life — his wife Eve, their daughter Zoe, and his best friend Enzo.

The film runs for 1 hour and 49 minutes and is for adults only. Seating is limited; first come, first seated. Refreshments will be served.

For more information, visit waylibrary.info or call 419-874-3135 ext. 119.

Library, WGTE present a British Comedy Holiday Party

PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library and WGTE invite you to a British Comedy Holiday Party at the library on Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. Enjoy proper British refreshments and watch clips from holiday episodes of viewers’ favorite British comedy series, courtesy of WGTE.

This program is free and refreshments will be provided. No registration is needed.

For more information, visit waylibrary.info or call 419-874-3135, ext. 119.

Stanley to give free lecture at museum

TOLEDO –John Stanley, the Toledo Museum of Art’s interim executive director and former chief operating officer for the Whitney Museum of American Art, will share an insider look and reveal the history of a decade’s long effort to expand the Whitney’s New York City Upper East Side Marcel Breuer-designed building during a free lecture Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. in the Little Theater.

Stanley will explain how after many failed attempts the process led to relocating the museum entirely to a new Renzo Piano-designed building in the city’s Meat Packing District.

During Stanley’s career, he has been responsible for the successful completion of dozens of new construction and renovation building projects including working with three Pritzker Prize-winning architects: Frank Gehry, Norman Foster, and Renzo Piano.

Stanley began his career at TMA in 1979 and served as the chief operating officer and deputy/assistant director at the museum from 1987-95 before joining the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, where he served as COO and deputy director for programs and services. Before rejoining TMA as director of special projects in March, he served as the COO for the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City.

A graduate of the University of Toledo, Stanley earned his MBA from Bowling Green State University and attended the Museum Management Institute at the University of California at Berkeley.

’Dancing in Jaffa’ plays at Way

PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library’s Reel Art International and Art Film Series continues with a free screening of “Dancing in Jaffa” at 7 pm on Dec. 13.

Award-winning director Hilla Medalia helms this documentary-style drama about the power of dance to bring peace between enemies.

After decades abroad, renowned ballroom dancer Pierre Dulaine returns to his hometown of Jaffa, Israel, nostalgic for the streets of his youth but dismayed by the strong current of racial animosity that now serves as the norm. Fueled by his belief in dancing’s power to build self-esteem and social awareness, Dulaine brings his popular Dancing Classrooms program to three diverse, Jaffa-based schools where he teaches ballroom basics to the ethnically mixed population of children.

The film is in English and is for adults only. Runtime is 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Admission is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

For more information, visit waylibrary.info or call 419-874-3135, ext. 119.