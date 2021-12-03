The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is seeking tips from the public regarding an intentionally set fire at a car wash on North Prospect Street.
On Tuesday at 10:53 a.m., the Bowling Green Fire Division responded to the Super Wash Car Wash, 1003 N. Prospect St., for a reported structure fire.
When fire crews arrived, they encountered a fire in the office and utility room of the facility. The fire was extinguished without incident but resulted in damage to the building, office and equipment.
The investigation is being conducted by the state fire marshal and Bowling Green fire and police.
A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for these fires.
Anyone who has information, photo or videos of the fire should contact the state fire marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728 or the Bowling Green fire or police departments.