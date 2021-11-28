The Bowling Green State University football team is hosting its annual Holidays with Falcon Football on Dec. 11-12. The event provides a celebration for children in the Bowling Green community who might not otherwise have one.
This program, conceived and organized entirely by Falcon football student-athletes, hosted its inaugural event in 2018 with 36 local children, ranging in age from 2-12 years old. The goal for this year’s annual event is to be able to provide a holiday celebration for 50 children.
“I am extremely honored that Gabe (Skrobat) and Presley (Motes) thought I would be a good choice to continue the tradition of Holidays with Falcon Football,” said linebacker Justin Schiets, who is taking over the leadership role this season from the original founders. “Going into our fourth annual event, I believe it will continue to grow as a Falcon football tradition and be as big as ever. Our alumni and parents have been extremely generous in helping with the project and the overall experience for me has been very rewarding. Giving back to our community, especially the kids has been one of the things I am most proud of while being at Bowling Green.”
Holidays with Falcon Football consists of two events. The Dec. 11 event consists of children, identified through local charitable organizations, and their families video chatting with a group of two-three BGSU football student-athletes. This interaction allows the student-athletes and children to get to know each other, and for the football team to identify presents that will match the interests of the children. Ideally, a friendship can begin to form which would carry over into the spring, when there will be an opportunity to have visitors attend a team practice.
After meeting the children, the BGSU football team will go shopping with contributions to this program raised through private donations; they hope to spend about $150 on each child. The football players then wrap the presents they have chosen for their young friends, and on Dec. 12, the children will receive their presents that are to be placed under the tree and opened on Christmas.
“Holiday with the Falcons I think is one of the best give-back deals that we do here at Bowling Green,” said head coach Scot Loeffler. “Our kids raised money throughout the year, and they were able to help really hundreds of kids in our area. They started before I got here, and I think it was one of my first couple weeks on the job we were over in that indoor building holding this event. It is powerful and our kids love helping those kids, so we’re super excited about one of our favorite events each year. We’ve got a bunch of character guys that will do a great job and give back to this community.”